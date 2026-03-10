GHMC chief orders children’s parks in IDH Double Bedroom Housing colony

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday, March 10, directed officials to develop children’s parks in the IDH Double Bedroom Housing Colony to provide a “pleasant and recreational environment” for children.

He also emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness in the colony.

Inspection under Praja Palana programme

As part of the state government’s “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika” programme, the Commissioner on Tuesday inspected the IDH Double Bedroom Colony and Ambedkar Nagar Colony in the Bansilalpet Division of the Sanathnagar Assembly constituency. District Collector Dasari Harichandana and Housing managing director Gautam accompanied him during the visit.

The team inspected four housing blocks constructed under the old VAMBAY (Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana) scheme.

Visit to the anganwadi centre

Later, the Commissioner visited an Anganwadi centre and enquired with the teacher about the nutritional food being provided to children.

He suggested increasing the enrolment of children at the centre and directed that both the premises and surrounding areas be kept clean by removing unused materials.

He also stressed that children should be provided with quality food on time.

Directions to urban health centre

During a visit to the Gandhi Pattan Urban Health Centre, the Commissioner instructed the medical officer to ensure segregation of daily biomedical waste. He also directed that old equipment be removed immediately and that the hospital premises and surroundings be maintained in a clean condition.

Interaction with residents

Interacting with residents while walking through the colony, Karnan urged them to keep their surroundings clean. He instructed Secunderabad zonal officials to develop children’s parks in two vacant sites available in the colony.

Inspection in Ambedkar colony

As part of the programme, District Collector Dasari Harichandana, along with the Housing Managing Director, also inspected houses of poor families in Ambedkar Colony in Maredpally and enquired about the issues faced by residents.

She advised residents to maintain cleanliness in the locality and said the government was examining the possibility of constructing Indiramma houses for eligible poor families in the area.

Secunderabad zonal commissioner Mangatayaru, Kavadiguda circle deputy commissioner R Pushpalatha, Secunderabad RDO Sairam, Tahsildar Pandu Naik and other officials participated in the programme.