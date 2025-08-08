GHMC chief orders post-monsoon activities to be expedited in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Friday, August 8, inspected the rain-affected areas in the city and conducted a surprise check at the GHMC control room.

The Commissioner inspected the rain-hit areas of Tolichawki X Road, Hakimpet KGN Nalla, Moti Darwaza, Ahmed Colony, Langar House, Huda Cheruvu, etc., along with Karwan MLA Kausar Moinuddin and also visited the Malkam lake with Traffic Joint Commissioner of Police Gajarao Bhupal.

The commissioner reviewed traffic conditions and the water levels of the lake and instructed field officers to expedite post-monsoon activities such as tackling waterlogging and removal of silt and garbage.

He also emphasised continuous monitoring to ensure that the residents do not face any difficulties.

The Commissioner has advised the public not to go to areas affected by water stagnation and to use alternative routes instead. In case of any problems at the field level, the public is advised to reach out through the GHMC helpline 040-21111111.

Surprise check at GHMC control room

The GHMC Commissioner visited the control room on Friday and questioned the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anuradha, about the complaints received from the public.

The Commissioner instructed that the rain-related complaints must be resolved immediately and that the field teams should be informed promptly. He also asked for constant monitoring to take precautions and prevent any problems that may arise for the residents.