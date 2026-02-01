GHMC collects 10,225 metric tons of waste in month-long sanitation drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), through its month long sanitation drive across the newly formed 300 wards collected 10,225 metric tons of waste, the corporation said on Saturday, January 31.

The drive which started on December 29 last year focused on cleaning up foot over bridges, flyovers, roads, dividers and medians, lakes and nalas, parks and footpaths.

Additionally, 2567 metric tons of construction waste, and 88 metric tons of e-waste was also collected by the GHMC. The extensive electronic waste drive was conducted over the course of two days, collecting waste 47 tons from 271 locations on the first day and 41 tons from 260 locations on the second day.

The corporation also conducted cleanliness awareness, waste segregation and composting initiatives at schools across the 300 wards.

GHMC’s sanitiation drive (Image: GHMC on X.)