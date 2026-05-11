GHMC collects 4 metric tons of e-waste in special drive

The drive conducted in all GHMC circles and the Charminar Circle recorded the highest collection of e-waste.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th May 2026 9:27 am IST
People dispose electronic waste during E waste collection drive in Hyderabad
People dispose electronic waste during E waste collection drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday May 10, collected 4 metric tons of waste during the E-waste collection drive as part of the Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika Programme.

The drive conducted in all GHMC circles and the Charminar Circle recorded the highest collection of e-waste. The drive also reflected the growing public participation and awareness towards safe disposal of obsolete electronic equipment.

GHMC officials appreciated the enthusiastic support of residents, welfare associations, educational institutions and volunteers who contributed to the success of the programme.

Subhan Bakery

Officials from the civic body reiterated its commitment towards environmental conservation and appealed to citizens to continue participating in such sustainable initiatives for a cleaner and greener Hyderabad.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th May 2026 9:27 am IST

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