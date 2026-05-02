GHMC collects Rs 441.88 cr in April under early bird property tax scheme

Over 3.57 lakh taxpayers avail early bird rebate; GHMC collections rise above last year with strong response across all zones.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 10:07 am IST
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Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected Rs 441.88 crore in property tax in April 2026 under its early bird scheme for the financial year 2026–27, according to official data.

A total of 3,57,234 property tax identification numbers (PTINs) were cleared during the period, while citizens received Rs 23.25 crore as an early payment rebate.

The collection shows an increase compared to Rs 416.68 crore collected in April 2025 during the previous financial year (2025–26).

Subhan Bakery

Revenue highest from Khairatabad

Zone-wise performance indicates that the Khairatabad zone contributed the highest revenue at Rs 220.15 crore.

Other zones recorded the following collections: Golconda Rs 56.85 crore, Secunderabad Rs 61.22 crore, Rajendra Nagar Rs 41.88 crore, Shamshabad Rs 32.10 crore, and Charminar Rs 29.68 crore.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 10:07 am IST

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