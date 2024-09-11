GHMC commish inspects works of new flyovers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Amrapali Kata reviewed proposed infrastructure projects on Wednesday, September 11, including works on new flyovers in the city, around LB Nagar.

Kata inspected works at the Alkapuri Junction flyover and new flyovers from TKR Junction to Gayatri Nagar. She also inspected construction works at the Manda Mallamma Junction.

During the visit, the GHMC Commissioner, along with project chief engineer (CE) Devanand, superintending engineer (SE) Rohini, and other senior engineers, reviewed the plans for several significant projects in LB Nagar.

Commissioner Amrapali Kata emphasised the importance of coordinating with Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) officials to ensure proper alignment of the proposed flyovers. She instructed engineers to thoroughly inspect the LB Nagar junction and work closely with town planning and traffic officials to facilitate the land acquisition needed for a free left turn.

Also Read 6 flyovers, underpasses to come around KBR Park in Hyderabad

Additionally, the Commissioner reviewed the Bairamalguda RHS loop project, urging engineers to expedite asset acquisition processes in coordination with town planning authorities to ensure timely completion of the road work.