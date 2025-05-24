GHMC commissioner asks officials to meet tax collection targets

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan has instructed the officials to achieve their targets in tax collection.

The commissioner reviewed the cases of the contempt of court at a meeting held with the town planning additional chief city planner (CCP), deputy commissioners (DC) and assistant city planners (ACP) at the GHMC headquarters on Saturday, May 24.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the bill collectors have been instructed by the deputy commissioners to collect trade license fees along with the residential tax.

He instructed the officials to change their tax collection priorities from residential to commercial establishments, to review the tax collection every day at the circle level, and to complete it as per the targets set.

He also instructed the additional commissioner to review the tax collection with the DCs. He has instructed the officers to complete the collection as per the target set, and not to delay collecting the tax in the last days of the financial year.

Earlier, the commissioner had ordered the officials to give proper replies to the contempt cases in various GHMC zones as per the court verdicts. The contempt cases were reviewed zone by zone. He suggested that the legal officer on special duty (OSD), additional commissioner Satyanarayana and CCP Srinivas be contacted for necessary assistance in this regard.

Also Read Hyderabad witnesses moderate rainfall in some areas

The Commissioner said that a review meeting will be held on the writ petitions next week, after replies are given to the contempt cases.