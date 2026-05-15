GHMC Commissioner inspects census enumeration work in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Friday, May 15, inspected the census enumeration and house listing work in the city.

Karnan, who is also the Principal Census Officer conducted the inspection in blocks 94 and 83 of the Shamshabad Circle and reviewed the progress of field-level survey activities being undertaken as part of the Census operations.

🏠 Commissioner conducts field inspection of Census activities #Census2027



Today, GHMC Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Sri R.V. Karnan inspected the ongoing Census House Listing & Enumeration works in Enumeration Block Nos. 94 & 83 of Shamshabad Circle and reviewed… pic.twitter.com/DxTGGN0Hnq — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) May 15, 2026

In a post on X, the civic body said that door-to-door house listing and enumeration survey activities are being carried out systematically to ensure accurate household coverage, timely data collection and effective implementation of the Census process.

“GHMC officials, enumerators and field staff are continuously monitoring the progress of enumeration works through coordinated efforts on the ground,” read the post.

Census 2027

The inspection comes as part of the first phase of the Census 2027, which commenced on May 11.

Earlier, the Director of Census Operations in Telangana, Bharati Hollikeri, said Census 2027 would be held in digital mode, in contrast to the paper-based exercise conducted until 2011.

Citizens residing in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) were supposed to complete self-enumeration till midnight on May 10.

The field verification will continue till June 9 wherein Census enumerators will visit houses to verify details.

During the visit, citizens can provide the Self-Enumeration (SE) ID, which will be generated after filling out the form online. The enumerator will verify the data. In case of any incorrect data, the enumerator will collect the data again.