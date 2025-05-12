GHMC commissioner inspects development projects in Secunderabad

GHMC commissioner directed officials to impose penalties on individuals failing to clear construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

12th May 2025
GHMC commissioner along with other officals inspected development projects in Secunderabad on May 12
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, along with zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran, conducted a field inspection of various ongoing and proposed development works across the Secunderabad zone on Monday, May 12.

The inspection covered areas including Tarnaka, Chilakalaguda, Patigadda, Rasoolpura, and Prakashnagar. The team reviewed construction progress at the Tarnaka Junction Island and examined greenery enhancement initiatives.

At Chilakalaguda, they visited the proposed site for the HCITI Road Under Bridge (RUB).

GHMC commissioner Karnan directed officials to impose penalties on individuals failing to clear construction and demolition (C&D) waste. He also assessed the proposed AOC-HCITI road, the Rasoolpura HCITI flyover alignment, and reviewed land acquisition requirements for the expansion of the Patigadda ROB-HCITI flyover.

Waterlogging concerns near Prakashnagar, IOC Bank and HPS were also addressed. The GHMC commissioner instructed immediate silt clearance and directed zonal and deputy commissioners to submit a detailed report on property tax assessments using field surveys, GIS mapping, and layout sketches within a week.

