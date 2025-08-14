GHMC commissioner urges citizens to be vigilant in danger-prone areas

He was on a field inspection in Rajendranagar Circle and Jalpally Cheruvvu.

GHMC commissioner RV karnan inspecting Rajendranagar Circle and Jalpally Cheruvu on Thursday
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, RV Karnan, instructed all zonal, circle, and ward officers to be on high alert for the next three days, especially in the danger-prone areas, following a heavy rain forecast. 

On a field inspection in Rajendranagar Circle and Jalpally Cheruvvu, Karnan urged authorities to identify flood-prone areas promptly and ensure swift drainage of accumulated water.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining smooth vehicular movement, the GHMC commissioner directed identifying waterlogging spots across the city and stressed that seamless traffic flow must be ensured through close collaboration between the traffic and disaster management teams and prevent disruption to city life.

Earlier in the day, traffic on the Moosarambagh Bridge was halted, and access to commuters was blocked after the Musi River overflowed due to persistent rainfall.

