Video: Moosarambagh bridge shut due to overflow of Musi River

Hyderabad: Traffic on the Moosarambagh Bridge was halted and access to commuters was blocked on Thursday, August 14, after the Musi River overflowed due to persistent rainfall.

Hyderabad Traffic Police circulated a notice informing commuters that the Golnaka Bridge is being used as an alternate route. Golnaka/6 No. and Moosarambagh/Malakpet-bound traffic is being diverted through Golnaka Bridge in both directions till further notice.

Due to the overflow of the Musi River, Moosarambagh Bridge has been closed to traffic.

Commuters are advised to use Golnaka Bridge as an alternative route.

The authorities mentioned that the closure was done as a precautionary action to maintain public safety, with water levels in the river still rising. The bridge will be opened once the flow goes down to safe levels.

GHMC chief inspects new Moosarambagh bridge

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, during an inspection earlier this week, emphasised early completion of the new Moosarambagh Bridge to enhance connectivity and minimise disruption during the monsoon. The work is part of the upgrading of the city’s road infrastructure, replacing the old structure and increasing the safety standards.

The Moosarambagh Bridge is a major connection between Hyderabad’s eastern districts and the city centre. It has repeatedly been shut down for short periods in the past during monsoon floods as the Musi River overflows above safe levels.

Keep an eye on official alerts

Authorities have asked drivers to adhere to diversion routes, obey traffic police instructions, and refrain from trying to drive through waterlogged sections. People living in low-lying areas along the Musi have also been asked to remain vigilant because water levels could change based on rain conditions in the upstream areas.

The GHMC and Hyderabad Traffic Police are keeping a close eye on the situation and have promised that information will be given through official channels.