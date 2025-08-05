GHMC conducts mosquito reduction drives in various parts of Hyderabad

These drives were carried out in Mujahid Nagar, Mangalhat, Sarwar Nagar, Alwal Hills, Jonnabanda, and other areas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th August 2025 9:54 pm IST
GHMC undertakes mosquito reduction drive in Hyderabad
GHMC undertakes mosquito reduction drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, August 5, conducted anti-larval operations and source reduction drives in multiple localities in an effort to reduce the threat of mosquito-borne diseases in Hyderabad.

These drives were carried out in Mujahid Nagar, Mangalhat, Sarwar Nagar, Alwal Hills, Jonnabanda, and other areas where stagnant water sources were identified, mosquito larvae were spotted, and immediate fogging and larvicide treatment were taken up.

Mosquito prevention drives in July

In the month of July, the GHMC conducted anti-larvae operations and awareness programs in more than 15,500 colonies to safeguard residents against mosquito bites in Hyderabad.

MS Teachers

So far, 34,45,357 households have been inspected two or three times, and it was confirmed that 1.5 pc of the houses are affected by larvae, said a press release by the GHMC.

Additionally, awareness programs were held in 1700 schools and 320 colleges about the use of Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) for the same.

Health workers and entomology teams are continuing their efforts to educate citizens and eliminate breeding spots, while Commissioner RV Karnan is monitoring the activities being carried out every day to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, especially dengue, malaria and chikungunya, during the rainy season.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th August 2025 9:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button