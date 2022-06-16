GHMC forms teams to address rain-related issues during rainy season

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th June 2022 4:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: GHMC to construct four community halls
GHMC logo

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed ‘monsoon emergency teams’ in the city to address people’s problems arising due to water-logging and inundation during the monsoon season, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has said.

She said 168 monsoon emergency teams have been constituted to work within GHMC limits and they would work from June to October.

Also Read
Telangana govt launches portal, helpline for senior citizens

Steps would be taken to prevent any loss of human life and also property during heavy rains, a GHMC release said on Wednesday.

MS Education Academy

The GHMC would work in coordination with electricity and other departments, it said.

Hyderabad had faced major rain fury in 2020.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button