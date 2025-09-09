GHMC helps SHGs run 33 canteens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To promote economic empowerment of women in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is assisting Self Help Groups (SHGs) run 33 ‘Indira Mahila Shakti’ canteens.

The scheme was launched last year to foster economic security for women. The canteens are not only providing women with employment but also helping them gain self-confidence and self-reliance while also providing nutritious meals to the public at a nominal price.

In a press release, GHMC shared the success story of Vasantha and four other members of the Snehitha Self-Help Group of NBT Nagar, who took a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the bank and established the Indra Mahila Shakti Canteen at the GHMC head office in March this year.

The group has since been successfully running the canteen, serving employees and visitors.

Canteen manager Vasantha expressed her happiness at the opportunity, saying, “With this opportunity, my partners and I in the canteen have gained financial security. We have been able to stand on our own two feet,” she said.