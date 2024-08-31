GHMC, HMDA officials booked over lake encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A GHMC and an HMDA official have been booked by the Cyberabad EVW wing for permitting constructions in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes in Hyderabad.

According to local reports, at least 50 officials have been listed following investigations, since HYDRA began carrying out demolitions of illegal encroachment of lakes in Hyderabad. At least 6 officials, including the GHMC and HMDA officials, have been booked so far.

Chandanagar GHMC deputy commissioner N Sudhamsh, Medchal-Malkajgiri land records HMDA planning officer Srinivasulu, HMDA city planner Rajkumar, Nizampet municipal commissioner Ramakrishna, HMDA assistant planning officer Sudheer Kumar and Bachupally MRO are among those booked.