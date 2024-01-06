GHMC initiates project to restore 40 lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Lakes and Water Bodies Management Circle (HLWBMC), a division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has undertaken significant measures to safeguard and rejuvenate 40 lakes facing challenges such as sewage inflows and encroachments within the Greater Hyderabad area.

The restoration initiative by HLWBMC is actively underway for 36 of the identified lakes, employing strategies like fencing, sewage diversion, construction of chain-link mesh fences, desilting, and various interventions.

With a budget of Rs 72.52 crore allocated for this undertaking, GHMC officials are overseeing the restoration works of these lakes across Hyderabad.

Private construction companies, fulfilling their corporate social responsibility, have adopted the majority of these lakes, actively contributing to their restoration. The civic body calls for public support, urging citizens to participate in programs focused on revitalizing and developing the city’s water bodies through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Beyond safeguarding the lakes in Hyderabad, GHMC envisions transforming the surroundings of these water bodies, incorporating features such as walking tracks, landscaping, open gyms, benches, public toilets, evening lighting, play areas for children, gazebos, amphitheatres, and other facilities to enhance the overall environment.

List of lakes being restored by GHMC in Hyderabad

Kathora Hauz in Golconda Fort

Suleman Cheruvu in Shivarampally (V)

Sandappa Kunta in Medla Kunta (Devuni Kunta)

Mannevari Kunta in Macha Bollaram (V)

Panthul Cheruvu in Suraram (V)

Meedi Kunta in Hafeezpet

Peda Cheruvu in Khajaguda (V)

Mulgaurd Lake in Premavathipet

Bhageerathamma Cheruvu, Kukatpally

Yellamma Cheruvu in Kukatpally

Eerla Cheruvu in Madinaguda

Mamidla Kunta in Gaganpahad

Bhimuni Kunta in Kukatpally

Errakunta in Laxmiguda

Kotha Cheruvu in Shaikpet

Edgavani Kunta in Gopanpally

Chinna Bandam in Suraram

Appa Cheruvu in Gaganpahad

Nayanamm Kunta in Hafeezpet

Pedda Cheruvu in Ramanthapur

Raisamudram

This comprehensive project aims to breathe new life into these lakes across Hyderabad and create vibrant spaces for the community.