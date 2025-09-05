GHMC introduces robotic stormwater drain cleaning in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced robotic technology for stormwater drain cleaning amid the monsoon season.

The GHMC is currently running a pilot test in circle 12. Advanced robotic machines fitted with high-resolution CCTV cameras have been deployed at major road crossings to identify blockages and carry out precision cleaning.

The civic body’s chief engineer (Maintenance), Sahadev Ratnaka,r personally inspected the cleaning operation on Wednesday night at the NMDC Junction, Mehdipatnam, where the robotic machines were deployed, a press release informed.

How does it work?

Robotic machines with CCTV cameras are being used to identify blockages and remove silt efficiently. It will remove stagnant water and improve drainage during rain.

All operations are being carried out under strict safety protocols to safeguard both field staff and the public. If successful, this pilot project will be scaled up across all GHMC circles, heralding a major transformation in the maintenance of urban infrastructure.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan stated, “We have launched stormwater drain cleaning with robotic technology as a pilot project in Hyderabad. If this initiative proves successful, incidents of overflowing drains, traffic jams, and flooding in low-lying areas will be significantly reduced.”