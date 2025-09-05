Raja Singh demands ban on Tablighi Jamaat Ijtema in Tirupati

Hyderabad: Goshamahal constituency MLA T Raja Singh asked the Andhra Pradesh government not to accord permission for the ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ ijtema to be organized in Tirupati on September 13 and 14.

Raja Singh said a big meeting is planned to be organized in Tirupati town by the Tablighi Jamaat.

Tablighi Jamaat banned by Saudi Arabia govt, alleges Raja Singh

The MLA alleged that Tablighi Jamaat is banned by the Saudi Arabia government and linked with several other terrorist organizations.

“An Islamic country, Saudi Arabia, has banned the organization. Such a dangerous organization should not be allowed to organize the program,” Raja Singh appealed to the AP Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu.

Ban organisation in AP, says MLA

The MLA said that the A.P. government should not play the Muslim appeasement card. “In the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, non-Muslims are not allowed. On the same lines, people of other religions should not be allowed in Tirupati by the A.P government, nor should any permission be given for such programs,” he said.

The government should take steps to ban the organization in Andhra Pradesh. “Andhra Pradesh is becoming a hub for terrorists; now many terrorists are caught in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.