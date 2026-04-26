GHMC launches 37-day summer sports coaching camps across 752 centres

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched its annual Summer Coaching Camps 2026, offering training in 44 sports disciplines across 752 centres in the city from April 25 to May 31.

The 37-day programme, held daily between 6 am and 8 am, is open to students aged 6 to 16 years. Both part-time and honorary coaches are being deployed across the centres.

Sports covered under the programme include athletics, cricket, football, basketball, badminton, hockey, swimming, boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo, gymnastics, yoga, chess, cycling, and several traditional and emerging disciplines such as mallakhamb, sepak takraw, korfball, muay thai, sqay martial arts and mini football, among others.

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Students and interested members of the public can enrol through the GHMC’s online sports portal at sports.ghmc.gov.in by registering and paying the applicable membership fee.

As part of the camps, zone-wise sports quiz competitions will be held from May 5 to 11. Camp-level and zonal-level tournaments across 16 sports are also scheduled between May 18 and 23.

The initiative aims to identify sporting talent among students while encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle, according to GHMC officials.