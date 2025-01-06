GHMC mayor inaugurates projects worth Rs 3.54 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal on Saturday, January 4 inaugurated development projects worth 3.54 crore in the city.

Addressing the media, the Hyderabad Mayor said, “Funds have been allocated for various projects and development works are being completed at a fast pace.”

As part of this, the development works have been undertaken at the Taj Krishna Junction to reduce traffic problems at Rs. 11.5 lakh, and the junction development works completed opposite GVK Mall at Rs 12.75 lakh, were inaugurated by the Mayor.

Some of the projects inaugurated include a mini open-air theatre at the Jawahar Nagar Park, which was undertaken at Rs 25 lakh and beautification works, at Rs 1.96 lakh, as part of the development of the junction near KBR Park.

The foundation was laid for the construction of a CC road connecting multiple areas (from Union Bank of India to Nandi Nagar) on Nandi Nagar Road No. 14 at Rs 145.80 lakh and for the development of CC roads connecting various areas from Masjid to Brahmakumaris on Banjara Hills Road No 14 for Rs 148 lakh. The Mayor stated that these development works will reduce traffic problems and improve the living standards of the people.

Addressing the media, MLA Danam Nagender said, “The government has given priority to the development of better transportation in the city, and steps have been taken to construct underpasses and flyovers in areas with high traffic in the city through HCT.”

He added that the Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 60 crore under the Constituency Development Fund in the Khairatabad Assembly constituency. With these funds, plans have been prepared to undertake oral facilities for the people, CC roads, piped water supply works and other necessary works.