GHMC officials directed to boost waste management efficiency

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi K has urged all department heads to work in close coordination to provide better services to the citizens of Hyderabad.

Speaking at an interactive meeting held on Friday, October 18, the Commissioner reviewed ongoing projects and initiatives being implemented by various departments and called for greater efficiency.

During the meeting, department heads were asked to provide updates on the activities their teams are managing. Each official briefed the commissioner on the operations they are overseeing within their departments, with a focus on current progress and challenges.

Ilambarithi K emphasized the importance of effective and timely service delivery to residents, urging officials to prioritize coordination.

He specifically highlighted the need to improve sanitation management across the city and instructed relevant officers to enhance the waste collection process.

To ensure smooth operations, the commissioner suggested that department heads conduct regular reviews with their teams.

He stressed that consistent monitoring and communication between departments are key to maintaining high standards of service delivery.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including additional commissioners Shivakumar Naidu, Sneha Sabareesh, Nalini Padmavati, Geetha Radhika, and Pankaj. Chief Engineers Bhaskar Reddy, Anil Raj, Devanand, SE Koteshwar Rao, and other departmental heads were also present.