GHMC plans smart parking in Khairatabad, expansion likely

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to introduce advanced parking solutions in its Khairatabad zone through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) under the Build Own Operate Share Transfer (BOOST) model.

A tender for this pilot project is already in progress, and a successful rollout here could lead to the expansion of similar facilities in the other five zones, including Secunderabad, Charminar, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, and Kukatpally.

According to TOI report, the new smart parking infrastructure will feature a mix of indoor, on-street, and off-street parking, all integrated with modern technology.

Key features at Khairatabad parking zone would include occupancy sensors, high-resolution surveillance cameras, digital display boards, vending kiosks, EV charging points, WiFi connectivity, and a dedicated mobile application to enhance operational efficiency. Additionally, the entire system will be linked to a centralized Command and Control Centre for real-time monitoring.

Moreover, the parking system in Khairatabad will utilize weather-resistant sensors to track the availability of parking spaces for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, sending real-time updates to a central platform. AI-enabled high-resolution cameras will capture vehicle details, monitor entry and exit points, recognize number plates, and flag any unusual activities to ensure robust security.