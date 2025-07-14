GHMC receives 72 grievances at public hearing

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received 72 grievances during the public hearing at its headquarters on Monday, July 14.

The town planning department received the highest complaints with 39, followed by the engineering department with 10. The sanitation and health department received 7 complaints, while the finance department and tax department received four and three complaints respectively.

The vigilance, electrical and land acquisition departments received one complaint each. An additional four grievances were lodged via phone calls.

Also Read GHMC launches maintenance drive on 7500 roads

In addition,GHMC’s six zonal offices received a total of 98 complaints. Kukatpally zone received the highest with 34 complaints, followed by 18 in Serilingampally zone, 16 in Secunderabad zone, 15 in LB Nagar zone, 13 in Charminar zone, and two in Khairatabad zone.

Addressing the public hearing, GHMC additional commissioner Raghu Prasad directed officials of the concerned departments to solve the issues and not cause any delays.