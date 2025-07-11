GHMC launches maintenance drive on 7500 roads

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday, July 11, launched a maintenance drive targeting 7,500 Bituminous (BT) and Cement Concrete (CC) roads.

The GHMC Engineering (Maintenance) department, in this context, has taken up pothole filling, catch pit repairs, minor repairs in central medians and other works.

Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar personally inspected the repair work being done on the Errum Manzil main road on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the chief engineer said, “As per the orders of GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, special measures are being taken to provide comfortable travel on the roads to the motorists of the city.”

He further added that all the officials should work in coordination to make this drive a success.