GHMC receives over 100 complaints during Prajavani hearing

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, April 8, received 120 complaints during the Prajavani program held at its headquarters and all circle offices.

Of these, 41 were filed at the GHMC headquarters. The town planning department saw the most complaints,19, followed by the Tax Section,5. Other departments that received complaints include Engineering, Administration, Estates, Vigilance, Veterinary, Finance, Housing, Land Acquisition, and Sports.

Meanwhile, 79 complaints were registered across the six GHMC zones, with Kukatpally Zone accounting for the highest number at 38. Secunderabad and Serilingampally Zones received 13 complaints each, followed by 10 in LB Nagar, four in Charminar, and one in Khairtabad Zone.

The GHMC commissioner K Ilambarthi, has directed officials to promptly address grievances raised during the Prajavani public hearing program. Stressing the importance of resident concerns, the Commissioner urged departments to find swift solutions and transparently communicate any challenges that may hinder progress.