GHMC relief measures in full swing as rains hit Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains that lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Monday night, May 5, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swiftly initiated relief measures to prevent inconvenience to residents.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan assured the public that the situation is under control and that prompt action has been taken to address waterlogging and traffic disruptions, including fallen trees.

141 water stagnation points across the city were identified by the GHCM and cleared by the Monsoon Emergency Teams following alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.

Under the guidance of the Telangana Development Planning Society, 155 automatic weather stations have been set up across the GHMC limits. These stations recorded an average rainfall of 2.3 mm during the downpour.

The commissioner noted that floodwaters had accumulated in several key areas, including the Secunderabad zone, Musheerabad circle, Jawaharnagar RTC Crossroads, Nayini Narasimha Reddy steel bridge, LB Nagar zone, Uppal circle, Warangal highway road near Aditya Hospital and Stadium, and Charminar zone’s Rajendranagar circle near pillar number 191.

Instructions were issued to clear these areas on priority to avoid traffic snarls.

The GHMC confirmed that there were no reports of casualties, structural damage, or property loss due to the rains.

“Thanks to timely preparedness and responsive action, the city was able to manage the effects of last night’s rain without any major incident,” he said.