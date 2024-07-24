GHMC requests Rs 5000 crore in state budget for financial relief

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government is expected to release budget in the Assembly this week, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has requested special financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore.

The funds are intended for capital works, debt servicing, compensation, taxes, and contributions from the State Finance Commission’s funds. GHMC is currently burdened by financial obligations from projects initiated by the previous government.

The former BRS government had borrowed around Rs 6,500 crore for the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) projects. With debt servicing and interest payments exceeding Rs 100 crore per month, GHMC is under severe financial stress.

Sources indicate that GHMC has submitted proposals requesting approximately Rs 5,460 crore. In February, the GHMC Council passed a resolution seeking Rs 3,492 crore for the current financial year.

The proposed capital works include the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, SRDP, SNDP, and the Comprehensive Road Development Plan (CRMP) for main road maintenance.