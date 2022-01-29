GHMC seals 5 commercial premises for violating advertising rules

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has shut down five commercial establishments on Saturday.

Following non-payment of fines levied by the EVDM, a shopping mall in Ameerpet, a film production and distribution company in Jubilee Hills, another film production company in Madhapur, a construction firm in Abids, and a hospital in Miyapur were sealed.

GHMC seals the commercial premises

The establishments in question were subjected to necessary action for violating the GHMC’s advertisement regulation, with fines ranging from Rs 2.1 lakh to Rs 38 lakh.

According to the advertisement rules, advertising banners beyond 15 feet above ground level are prohibited, and advertisements with flashing lights or non-static lighting will be authorised only with the approval of the authorities.

The present advertisement ordinance was updated in 2020 to increase public safety and the city’s ambience.