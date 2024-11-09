GHMC takes up footpath anti-encroachment drive in Shastripuram

Hyderabad: An anti-encroachment drive was taken up by the GHMC at Shastripuram on Saturday, November 9. The GHMC with the assistance of Cyberabad police started the removal of encroachments on the footpath at Shastripuram.

The GHMC is concentrating on sheds put up by shopkeepers that encroach upon the pavements. A total of four GHMC teams are removing the encroachments.

The GHMC reportedly asked the local shopkeepers to remove the sheds. While some voluntarily removed them, other shop owners did not, and the GHMC then took up the drive.