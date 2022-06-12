GHMC, Telugu University summer camp a big success

Hyderabad: The summer camp 2022 organized by the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation incorporation (GHMC) in cooperation with Telugu University has come to an end on Saturday. This summer camp was arranged after a gap of 2 years.

The coaching was arranged for athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, baseball, boxing, cricket, chess, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, handball, judo, karate, kabaddi, kho kho, court ball, roller skating, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, tennikoit, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weight lifting, wrestling, and other such sports.

Around 20000 students participated in this summer coaching camp between the ages of 6 to 16 years.

The GHMC had availed the services of 78 different coaches as well as 51 swimming coaches for training the children. About 170 members of staff were involved in this summer camp activity.

The deputy mayor of GHMC Srilatha said that the Summer camp provided the best opportunity for the children to develop their latent talents.

The concluding ceremony which was organized at Victory playground was attended by additional commissioner Vijayalakshmi, Zonal commissioners Basha, Ravi Kiran, and GHMC coach Qureshi.