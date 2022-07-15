GHMC ties up with Lighthouse Communities foundation for skill development

Hyderabad: Seeking to uplift the standard of living of those residing in slums, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is providing training to the residents in various fields.

Apart from training, GHMC entered into an MoU with Lighthouse Communities foundation (LCF) to provide skill development training to the slum dwellers aged between 18 and 35 years, an official release from the civic body said on Friday.

The initiative will be launched in Kukatpally Zone on a pilot basis.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three GHMC employees held for creating fake fingerprints

For people between 18 and 35 years placement will be given through LCF in various companies as per their qualifications.

The training will be given in IT, ITes ( information technology enabled services), Web designing, Computer Hardware and networking among others.

Also training is provided in Nursing, Cooking, Beauty Parlor and fitness trainer also.