GHMC to have 300 wards after Telangana govt issues GO

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday issued a GO (government order) to refix the number of GHMC municipal wards and elected corporators, increasing the number to 300.

The government further declared that the number of elected ward members in the GHMC will also be fixed at 300, in accordance with provisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955.

The GO was issued by state chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, after a detailed study, examining the proposed merger of 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) into its limits by the GHMC commissioner.

On December 3, the Congress government ordered the merger of 27 urban local bodies (ULBs) into the GHMC for better urban governance and planning.