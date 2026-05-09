GHMC to hold Census 2027 walkathon at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will organise a Walkathon on Monday, May 11, as part of its ongoing awareness drive for Census 2027. The event will begin at 6:00 am at the HMDA Ground adjacent to Prasads, near the Ambedkar Statue on Necklace Road.

Senior officials to participate

The walkathon aims to spread awareness about Census 2027 across all sections of the population. Senior officials, including the Chief Principal Census Officer, Telangana, and the Principal Census Officer and Commissioner, GHMC, along with other distinguished officers, are expected to participate in the programme. The public has been urged to join and support the initiative to help make Census 2027 a grand success.

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Part of broader census drive

Census 2027 is India’s first fully digital census and also marks Telangana’s first census as a separate state. It will also include caste enumeration. GHMC has been running a “Self Enumeration Mahotsav” awareness campaign under the theme “Do it Yourself-No Waiting for Enumerators,” targeting key institutional groups including the Police Department and South Central Railway.

The self-enumeration portal covers 33 questions on housing, amenities and assets. The process requires no documents and takes 15-20 minutes, with the portal open daily between 6 am and midnight. Households that complete self-enumeration receive a Self-Enumeration ID to be shared with enumerators during verification visits. A toll-free helpline, 1855, is available from 10 am to 6 pm.

Monday also marks the launch of the House Listing Operation (HLO), which involves door-to-door visits and wall marking and will run from May 11 to June 9.