GHMC to host sports competitions for corporators, media, staff

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will organize a four-day sports meet for corporators, media representatives, employees, and staff from April 7 to 10, the additional commissioner of sports Yadagiri Rao announced.

The event will feature various sports competitions at Victory Play Ground and Uppal Indoor Stadium, with participation from 150 corporators, print and electronic media representatives, and GHMC employees in both men’s and women’s categories.

League matches will conclude by April 9, with the finals scheduled for April 10.

Also Read GHMC sacks 27 outsourced engineers over corruption

The competitions include cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, chess, shuttle badminton, musical chair, tennicott, carroms, lemon and spoon race, and athletics. The winning teams will receive cash prizes including Rs 10,000 for first place, Rs 6,000 for second place, and Rs 3,000 for third place along with certificates.

Interested participants are encouraged to register and take part in the event.