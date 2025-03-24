GHMC sacks 27 outsourced engineers over corruption

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has terminated the services of 27 outsourcing-based NAC engineers in the Town Planning Wing for alleged corruption and indiscipline.

According to reports, The officials were appointed on an outsourcing basis by the previous BRS government four years ago, these engineers were tasked with identifying illegal constructions in their respective areas. However, instead of reporting violations to section officers, they allegedly demanded bribes from property owners to cover up irregularities.

On Sunday, March 23 GHMC commissioner Ilambarithi ordered the immediate termination of these engineers. Officials have been instructed to seize all documents, electronic gadgets, and SIM cards provided to the dismissed engineers and report compliance.

Those dismissed include E M Miriam, K Yogeshwar Rao, and Voruganti Ashwini (Kapra); K Divya, Reema Jilani, and J Aruna (Uppal); T Sunil Kumar, Mohd Gouse Pasha, and Sandhya Shanthi (Hayath Nagar); Katherasala Nandini and Ram Muddagoni (L B Nagar); Y Sai Pavani Laxmi, Banda Shylaja, Polepally Nagaraju, and Kusmani Sudheeshna (Saroor Nagar); Syed Yousufuddin (Santosh Nagar, Charminar zone); S Bharat (Karwan, Khairatabad zone); Bhukya Veeranna (Kukatpally); Dasari Venkatesh and Gopathi Jayasree (Qutbullahpur); Nalla Jashwant, Vynala Sai Ram, and Gugulavath Punnam Chand (Gajularamaram); Pamula Shravan Kumar and Panyala Sai Teja (Alwal, Kukatpally zone); along with Ganapuram Ramesh and Guntu Palli Rajesh (Malkajgiri, Secunderabad zone).



