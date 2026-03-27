GHMC trifurcation aimed at handing over Hyderabad to AIMIM: BJP MLA

Hyderabad: BJP leader Palvai Harish Babu claimed the GHMC trifurcation appears to be aimed at “handing over Hyderabad to AIMIM”, alleging that the move appears to benefit AIMIM and lacks proper planning.

He described the trifurcation as “completely unscientific” and said the decision to create three corporations lacked proper planning.

Highlighting civic issues, he noted that GHMC—despite contributing nearly 75 per cent of the state’s revenue—is facing difficulties. “Contractors are staging protests for pending bills, and even basic services like streetlights are not functioning in several areas,” he said.

Harish Babu also called for action on social concerns, stating that human trafficking in tribal areas must be curbed and drug usage brought under control.

Responding, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that, except for ganja, most narcotic substances are coming from foreign countries. He said the Centre should take responsibility for controlling its inflow.

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GHMC trifurcation

The Telangana government issued orders on February 11, 2026, formally implementing the trifurcation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Under this restructuring, the expanded GHMC area—spread over more than 2,000 sq km—was reorganised into three civic bodies: the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (150 wards), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (76 wards), and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (74 wards).

The move followed a prior expansion of GHMC limits and an increase in total wards from 150 to 300, with the stated aim of decentralising administration, improving service delivery, and enabling more efficient governance across the rapidly growing metropolitan region.