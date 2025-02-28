GHMC unveils Mallepally Lighthouse Center to boost job opportunities

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday, February 28 inaugurated the Mallepally Lighthouse Center at Mojampura Bazaar Ghat which aims to equip young people with skills and job opportunities.

The initiative is launched in partnership with the Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF) which aims to equip young people with skills and job opportunities.

Speaking at the event, the Hyderabad Mayor emphasized that GHMC’s role extends beyond civic maintenance and aims to provide job opportunities.

She further stated that the Mallepally Lighthouse Center, launched in partnership with the Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF), which aims to equip thousands of youth with skill-based training, self-employment opportunities, and career guidance.

The Hyderabad Mayor noted that since 2023, GHMC’s lighthouse program in Chandanagar has already trained over 1,300 youth, with more than 500 securing jobs in the private sector or starting their businesses.

The new Mallepally center will provide free training in various fields, including IT and digital skills, fashion designing, beauty and wellness, and spoken English.

Additionally, the center in Hyderabad will offer a 50-hour foundation course for personality development, career counseling, and an exclusive Lighthouse Kiran program for 14- to 17-year-olds, preparing them for future job markets.

Plans are also underway to open Lighthouse Centers in areas like Uppal and Borabanda, aiming to train over 5,000 youth in the next three years.