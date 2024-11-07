GHMC zonal commissioner sentenced to 1 yr rigorous jail term

Jilagam Venkateshwar Rao, senior assistant in GHMC's Circle VI, was charged under section 13 (1) (d) r/w 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 7th November 2024 11:48 pm IST
GHMC zonal VI commissioner sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 20,000 for taking bribe.

Hyderabad: The special judge SPE and ACB cases has sentenced Jilagam Venkateshwar Rao, senior assistant in GHMC’s Circle VI to one year rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 20,000; for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant, for doing an official favour, performing the mutation of a plot owned by the complainant.

He was charged under section 13 (1) (d) r/w 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

In default of the payment of fine of Rs 20,000, the convict will have to undergo another year’s simple imprisonment, which would concurrently begin with the prison term he is currently serving.

