GHMC’s Prajavani grievance programme receives 67 complaints

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation held a Prajavani grievance programme on Monday, August 31, which received as many as 67 complaints.

The Prajavani grievance programme was conducted at the GHMC Head Office in Hyderabad. GHMC Additional Commissioner (Administration) K Satyanarayana, Additional Commissioner (Estates) J Shankariah, Chief City Planner K Srinivas, Urban Biodiversity Director V Venakteshwar Rao, and other GHMC officials attended.

The head office received 32 complaints, while among the zones, Shamshabad logged 19, Rajendranagar 12, Secunderabad three, and Charminar one.

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Khairatabad and Golconda zones received no complaints.

In the last weekly Prajavani held on August 3, the GHMC had received 44 public grievances.