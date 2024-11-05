Ghost Nebula spotted 1,470 light-years away in UAE skies

The Ghost Nebula, an intriguing astronomical phenomenon has been spotted in the skies over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Nebula, also known as the cartoon “Ghost Nebula,” is centred at a distance of about 1,470 light-years away.

Capturing the Ghost Nebula

The image which revealed the beauty of the cosmic features and the structure of the gases and dust was captured by the Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory using a 14-inch primary telescope.

The photographic process was rather long, with the total time needed amounting to 43.5 hours. The image reveals several bright stars that reflect their light onto the nebula can be seen, making it appear yellow-brown.

The picture was captured with a focal length of 2737 mm and the amount of light pollution in the monitoring area ranged between 6 and 7. This meticulous effort highlights the observatory’s commitment to documenting celestial marvels.

In total, 870 shots of the Ghost Nebula were taken over 43.5 hours, where 593 shots were taken in the luminance filter for 20 hours, 133 shots in the red filter for 6.7 hours, 71 shots in the green filter for 3.6 hours and 73 shots in the blue filter for 3.7 hours.

Significance of the Ghost Nebula

The Nebula’s ghostly appearance is due to its distinctive shape, which resembles a human skull when viewed from certain angles.

The Ghost Nebula or Sh2-136 is an area of space consisting of gas and dust which is a formation stellar which means that new stars are formed in this region.

Its transparency and nearness render it an interesting target for analysis for professional stargazers as well as budding astronomy enthusiasts. Interestingly, the peculiar shape and striking colouration of this glowing cloud of gas and dust are of significant scientific interest since they offer additional information on how new stars are born and how the material in space moves.







