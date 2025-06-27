Girder collapses at Peddapalli, disrupts train service in Telangana

Hyderabad: A girder collapsed in Telangana’s Peddapali district on Friday, June 26. The incident occurred during Road Over Bridge (ROB) repair work.

The incident led to Bhagynagar Express being halted for four hours at the Raghavpuram railway station. The train was heading to the Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad from Sirpur, Kagaznagar. Videos shared on social media showed the girder tilted and broken.

Also Read Video: School boy run over by tipper at Dundigal in Hyderabad

Following the incident, all trains on the Peddapalli route have been suspended. Train service on the Kazipet- Balharsha route was disrupted. According to the South Central Railway (SCR), the services will resume in two hours.

Passengers from the Bhagyanagar Express disembarked the train and were seen waiting at the station anxiously.