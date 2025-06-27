Girder collapses at Peddapalli, disrupts train service in Telangana

Videos shared on social media showed the girder tilted and broken.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th June 2025 2:59 pm IST
Girder collapses at railway station in Telangana
The girder collapses in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: A girder collapsed in Telangana’s Peddapali district on Friday, June 26. The incident occurred during Road Over Bridge (ROB) repair work.

The incident led to Bhagynagar Express being halted for four hours at the Raghavpuram railway station. The train was heading to the Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad from Sirpur, Kagaznagar. Videos shared on social media showed the girder tilted and broken.

Following the incident, all trains on the Peddapalli route have been suspended. Train service on the Kazipet- Balharsha route was disrupted. According to the South Central Railway (SCR), the services will resume in two hours.

MS Creative School

Passengers from the Bhagyanagar Express disembarked the train and were seen waiting at the station anxiously.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th June 2025 2:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button