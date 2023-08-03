Girl in burqa denied entry in Mumbai college, allowed after protest

It led to a row as parents of the students also reached the college and videos of scenes outside the gate began to circulate.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd August 2023 9:21 am IST
Girl in burqa stopped from entering Mumbai college (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter))

Mumbai: A college in Mumbai stopped girl students from entering the premises while wearing burqa, but relented after a protest by parents and students and intervention by senior police officials.

The security guards at the Chembur-based college asked students to remove their burqas (Islamic veil) before entering on Wednesday as the college has its own uniform, a police official said.

It led to a row as parents of the students also reached the college and videos of scenes outside the gate began to circulate, he said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and discussed the issue with the parents and the college authority.

The Muslim girl students said they were ready to remove the burqa inside but will wear scarves in the classroom, the official said.

Tension was defused after the college management agreed to this. The girls shall take off the burqa in the washroom before attending classes, he said

