Girl student finds urine mixed in water bottle in Rajasthan, triggers tension

Jaipur: People in Bhilwara’s Luhariya village in Rajasthan created ruckus at a government school after a girl student complained that urine was mixed in her water bottle by two of her classmates.

“The girl student had come to the police station on Friday with her family members. She filed a complaint against her two classmates. The student said that during lunch, a foul smell was coming from her water bottle,” ASP Ghanshyam Sharma said.

Following the incident, the villagers went to the school principal and during the visit, they created ruckus and locked the school gate.

Soon the protesting people gathered at the bus stand and started raising slogans and also entered the locality of a particular community.

At around 1 pm, the situation deteriorated and police restored to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting mob.

Police said in view of the tension between, a huge police force has been deployed in the area.

The incident was reported on Friday. Family members along with some people complained to the Tehsildar and the Station House Officer, however due to Muharram, action was not taken. On Sunday, a message regarding this incident went viral on social media and it was decided that markets would not be opened in Luharia on Monday.