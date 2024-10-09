Girls outshine boys in all India essay writing contest on Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

Aligarh: Mehvish Khan, a postgraduate student at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), won the first prize in the All India Essay Writing Competition in English.

The second prize went to Sahiba Meher, a BA LLB student at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, Punjab, and Ashutosh Kumar, a B Tech student from Sastra Deemed-to-be University, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, secured the third prize.

The essay writing competition in English, Urdu, and Hindi languages was organized by the Public Relations Office, Aligarh Muslim University, marking the 207th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, one of the makers of modern India and founder of the University.

In the Hindi language essay, all three prizes went to the AMU girl students, with Firdaus, a PhD scholar, standing first, and Samiya Akram (BA) and Shaista Sana (PhD) winning the second and third positions.

On the other hand, Nighat, a PhD scholar at AMU won the first prize in the Urdu language, while a PhD scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Shahid Jamal won the second prize, and the third prize went to Musafe-ur-Rehman Siddiqui, a postgraduate student at AMU.

This year, Aligarh Muslim University organized the essay writing competition on “Bridging Communities: Sir Syed’s Efforts to Promote Religious Harmony in India” in English, Urdu and Hindi. The first, second, and third prize winners of each language will be felicitated with cash prizes of Rs. 25,000/-, Rs 15,000/- and Rs 10,000/-, respectively.