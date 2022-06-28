Girls outshine boys in Telangana Intermediate exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday released the exam results for the 1st and 2nd-year students.

Over 60 percent of students from the first and second years have cleared the exams. Telangana has registered a higher pass percentage for the year 2022, as compared to the last five years. The TSBIE had reduced the syllabus to 70 percent, along with an increased number of choices between questions.

Out of 4,14,380 students who appeared for the exam, 2,68,763 cleared the Intermediate first-year exam. While 72.88 percent of girls passed, only 56.65 percent of boys were successful in clearing their examinations.

A total of 3,92,258 students appeared for the inter-second year exam, out of which 2,69,431 have cleared it. Among these, 76.10 percent of girls and 61.26 percent of boys passed the exam.

In Telangana, Intermediate exams were conducted from May 5 to May 24. A total of 9.07 lakh students appeared for the first and second-year examinations at 1,443 examination centres.

About 15,000 teachers conducted the evaluation of the answer sheets. Practical examinations were conducted from March 21 to April 8 at 1883 examination centres.

Medchal district recorded the highest pass percentage of 78 percent in second-year exams, while Medak had the lowest figure of 47 percent. In terms of second-year exams vocational courses, students from Narayanpet outshined others with 76 percent clearing the exam. Siddipet has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 47.

In the first-year exam, Medchal and Medak recorded the best and worst pass percentages. Medchal recorded 76 percent of successful students, while only 40 percent of students passed in Medak. In terms of vocational courses, Narayanpet had the highest figures with 75 percent of students passing the exams. Jagityal had the lowest with just 34 percent students who were successful in clearing the examinations.

In Hyderabad, the tree divisions recorded a mediocre performance. 61 percent of the First year students passed in Hyderabad-I and Hyderabad-II, and 63 percent cleared the exam in Hyderabad-III. In the second-year exams, Hyderabad I registered a pass percentage of 61, while Hyderabad II and III recorded a pass percentage of 65.

In terms of overall performance, girls outshined boys. They make up for the 57 percent of students who cleared the exam. However, boys accounted only for a 36 percent of those who cleared their exams in the second-year. Similarly in the first-year exams, 50 percent of girls managed to clear the exam, while only 38 percent of boys were successful.

Steps to download Telangana inter results

Visit the official website of TSBIE (click here). Click on the result link that will appear on the homepage after the board releases the result. Enter the roll number and date of birth of the candidate After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen which can be downloaded.

Pre-pandemic inter syllabus likely to be restored

The board is likely to restore the pre-pandemic inter syllabus this year.

For the last two years, the syllabus was reduced to 70 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from going back to a 100 percent syllabus, the board may also revert to the old examination pattern which existed before the outbreak of pandemic.

These changes are likely to be announced soon and expected to be implemented in the current academic year i.e., 2022-23.