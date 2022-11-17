Give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, Raut tells BJP over row caused by Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party should ensure that the late V D Savarkar gets Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

The BJP has been trying to corner the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that Savarkar, a Hindutva ideologue, helped the British and wrote mercy petitions to them out of fear.

The Thackeray-led Sena faction is Congress’s ally in Maharashtra.