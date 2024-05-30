Give freedom to police, crack down on anti-social elements: AIADMK to Stalin

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide complete freedom to the police department to crack down on anti-social elements.

He claimed that during the previous AIADMK regime, the police were allowed to function independently and that law and order was upheld then. But now, the police have been reduced to a low stature under DMK rule in the state, Palaniswami alleged.

“The police have lost their address and have become the ruling party’s puppets. They remain mute spectators to anti-social elements’ behaviour. This is shameful,” Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The former chief minister claimed that the rise in crimes, especially murders, crimes against women, hooch deaths, car bomb blast in Coimbatore, robberies, and increasing drug culture in the state indicate that law and order is deteriorating.