Give retirement benefits to your employees: Harish Rao to Telangana govt

He said 6,000 government employees have retired since the Congress came to power in Telangana and are yet to receive any retirement benefits.

Harish questions Telangana CM on crop loan waiver promise
BRS MLA T Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday, October 27 criticised the Telangana government for not providing retirement benefits to government employees.

He alleged that the state government had failed to provide benefits which should have been paid on the employee’s final working day. “If you think there will be two dearness allowances (DAs), this government has disappointed its employees by providing with just one,” he said.

The former health minister claimed that during its tenure 15 DAs were provided to government employees. He said that 6,000 government employees have retired since the Congress came to power in Telangana and are yet to receive any retirement benefits.

“Government employees plan their responsibilities and needs with the money they get after retirement. This government puts the employees in serious trouble,” the BRS MLA said. He was attending a retirement ceremony of a government teacher in Siddipet.

