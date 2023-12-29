Glamp Inn Valley, a unique hidden weekend getaway near Hyderabad

As the countdown to New Year 2024 begins, residents of Hyderabad are on the lookout for the perfect places to welcome the coming year and say goodbye to 2023. While some opt for lively party venues and cafes to celebrate, others seek tranquility and uniqueness for their New Year getaway.

If you belong to the latter group, in search of a peaceful retreat to kick off the new year, your quest ends here. We have one hidden serene and distinctive destination that promises a tranquil start to the upcoming year, offering a break from the hustle and bustle of routine celebrations.

About Glamp Inn Valley

Step into a world of luxury and nature at ‘Glamp Inn Valley’ in Vikarabad, just 70 kms away from Hyderabad. It’s not just a stay; it’s an experience like never before! Imagine being in the first dome stay of Telangana, surrounded by untamed beauty and lush forests.

For the adventurous souls, there are hiking trails and nature walks that lead to breathtaking views. If you’re a fan of heritage, embark on a guided trekking or heritage expedition. For those who prefer a more relaxed pace, horse rides and bicycle rides are on the menu. In short, it’s the perfect destination for a unique New Year celebration that you’ll cherish for years.

Hyderabad’s first infinity pool above the mountain awaits you here, offering a panoramic view that will leave you speechless. Indulge in a floating breakfast or set up a barbecue with your loved ones. For a touch of romance, enjoy a private bonfire and a candlelight dinner under the starlit sky.

As the sun sets, witness the magic of an awesome sunset that paints the sky in hues of orange and pink. The surroundings come alive with the majestic presence of peacocks, enhancing your connection with nature. It’s not just a staycation; it’s a lifestyle experience at ‘Glamp Inn Valley.’ So, if you’re looking for a memorable and unique way to ring in the New Year, this is the place to be. For more enquiries about the prices reach out to the number mentioned on their Instagram page.

What attracted us to pick this spot

Guided Trekking and Heritage Expedition

Horse Ride

Bike Riding

Infinity Pool

Floating Breakfast

Barbecue Setup

Bicycle Riding

Private Bonfire

Candlelight Dinner

Majestic Peacock Spotting

Awesome Sunset Viewing

Check out the viral reel below.