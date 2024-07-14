‘Global AI Summit’ to be held in Hyderabad on September 5, 6

The event will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers, and academician

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 14th July 2024 5:22 pm IST
'Global AI Summit' to be held in Hyderabad on September 5, 6
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy along with other officials unveil "Global AI Summit" logo in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a logo for the ‘Global AI Summit’ in Hyderabad and announced that the event will take place in the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on September 5 and 6.

”The Global AI Summit represents our commitment to positioning our state at the forefront of technological innovation. We eagerly welcome thought leaders and innovators from around the world to Hyderabad,” he said.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man kills wife in Uppal, hides body in trash bag

The summit, with the theme ”Making AI Work for Everyone”, aims to explore how Artificial Intelligence can benefit and empower society, an official release said.

MS Education Academy

The event will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians.

These discussions will delve into crucial aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI’s role in driving paradigm shifts across industries, and how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 14th July 2024 5:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button