‘Global AI Summit’ to be held in Hyderabad on September 5, 6

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a logo for the ‘Global AI Summit’ in Hyderabad and announced that the event will take place in the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on September 5 and 6.

”The Global AI Summit represents our commitment to positioning our state at the forefront of technological innovation. We eagerly welcome thought leaders and innovators from around the world to Hyderabad,” he said.

The summit, with the theme ”Making AI Work for Everyone”, aims to explore how Artificial Intelligence can benefit and empower society, an official release said.

The event will feature keynote addresses and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians.

These discussions will delve into crucial aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI’s role in driving paradigm shifts across industries, and how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)